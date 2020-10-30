Google is in the mood for a spooky Halloween

Halloween is just around the corner, and even if many of us don’t celebrate the celebrations the way we usually do, Google is trying to do its part to make the most of the situation with features that will help you spend Halloween socially distant. Like every year, the company has hidden a large number of frightening surprises in the search engine and other products.

2020 Halloween doodle see the comeback of the cat Momo.

If you own a Pixel phone, you might have noticed the 2016 Magic Cat Academy Doodle Already in the search bar on your player. This year, Google fights ghost cat momo and fearsome monsters in an underwater world. You can join Momo Here Or more on the Google home page in the next 48 hours.

Shake the bones.

On Google search, you’ll find a host of new spooky AR Halloween characters, including a dancing skeleton, Jack-o’lanterns, a hot dog, a pirate dog and a magic cat. Check out our coverage to see them in action.

Google Assistant also has a few tricks up its sleeve. There is a research-themed Halloween song (as we’ve already covered) about a werewolf, ghost, and vampire preparing to hunt him down during a nervous season. You can also ask the assistant to tell you a puzzle of a relevant topic. The former is available in Arabic, French, Indonesian, Japanese, Spanish, and English worldwide and Portuguese in Brazil, while the latter is only available in English in the United States. On smart home devices, an assistant can stalk your home, and if you still don’t know what to wear, you can ask him for help. The voice commands to try are:

“Hey Google, tell me a riddle.”

“Hey Google, sing the Halloween song.”

“Hey Google, you haunt my house.”

“Hey Google, what should I be for Halloween?”

Like last year, Nest Hello’s doorbell prepares for the ‘Scary Sounds’ theme – you can listen to a selection of seasonal ringtones here. This time, there are two new sounds to enjoy: the werewolf and the black cat. Ringtones are available worldwide until November 1, so use them whenever possible.

And if you’re looking for the best collection of haunted games for the occasion, we’ve got you covered: Here are 30 of the scariest Android games we’ve found for the much-spooky action of Halloween socially distant.