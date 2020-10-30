Apple One is available now, combining Apple services into one subscription

Apple One is now available, a bundle that combines services like Apple Music, Apple TV Plus and Apple Arcade into one monthly subscription. The package was first announced at an event last month, before Apple confirmed the release date yesterday. Currently, you can subscribe to the plan through the App Store on iOS. Open the store, and head to the account page by clicking on the profile icon in the top right, click on Subscriptions, and you will see the option to subscribe to Apple One. However, on Apple’s website itself, the package is currently listed as “Coming This Fall”.

At launch, there are three different tiers available, which range in price from $ 14.95 per person to the $ 29.95 Premier plans. With the Single Plan, you get Apple Music, Apple TV Plus, Apple Arcade, and 50GB of iCloud storage. Meanwhile, the $ 19.95 family plan increases iCloud storage to 200GB and adds a file Apple Music Family Subscription. Finally, the $ 29.95 Premier plan increases iCloud storage to 2 TB and adds subscriptions to Apple News Plus as well as Apple’s upcoming Fitness Plus service.

Although Fitness Plus is not available alongside the launch of Apple One, the service will eventually be available with the Premier plan after its launch later this quarter. Other than that, it will be available as a standalone subscription for $ 9.99 / month.

Compared to subscribing to each service separately, the Single Plan saves you $ 6 per month, the Family plan offers $ 8, and the Premier plan offers you $ 25. Of course, this only applies if you plan to subscribe to all of the included services, so for most people, the savings are likely to be a little more complicated.

In addition to registering through the App Store, you can also currently access Apple One via the Settings app. Open the application, click on your name at the top of the list, click on “Subscriptions”, and you will see the option to register. Apple says its individual and family plans will be available in more than 100 countries and territories, but the Premier tier will be limited to the US, UK, Australia and Canada as these are the only countries where Apple News Plus is currently available.