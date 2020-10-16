Google Assistant can now identify the songs that interest you

Have you ever wanted to hear a song but couldn’t remember its name? Of course you have it, we all have it, and now the Google Assistant is making it easier for that a lot, as the recent update means you can devour it.

Simply launch the Google Assistant (or click the microphone icon in the Google search tool) and ask, “What’s this song?” Then start the buzz. Hum for about 10-15 seconds and the Google Assistant will use machine learning to try to recognize the song.

It will provide you with a selection of potential matches, so even if you don’t manipulate it perfectly, there’s a good chance one of the options will work.

It really works

In our limited test it appears to work just fine – he correctly identified Modern Love by David Bowie and Blue (Da Ba Dee) by Eiffel 65 and Happy Birthday. I have failed to recognize the loss of my religion by REM, but that may explain more about our buzz than its capabilities.

Google’s machine learning models are trained to spot whistling and singing as well, so somehow they have a good chance of setting the path. And the Buzz feature isn’t limited to Android – it also works on iOS (although it’s only in English, while the Android version supports over 20 languages).

Although iOS users have a similar tool powered by Siri, allowing the assistant to recognize lyrics spoken or sung, so this Google feature might be a response to that.

This new feature is one of Google’s ad series. Technology giant Also advertise It greatly expands the live occupancy info feature in Google Maps – which is a much more important tool in a socially distant world.

Which New spelling algorithm launched This will improve his ability to understand misspelled words in the search as well Improvements in shopping tools On Google Lens. But for those of us like us who only remember about 20 song names, Buzz is definitely the feature.