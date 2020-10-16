Google Assistant can now identify the songs that interest you

14 hours ago Elena Rowse
Have you ever wanted to hear a song but couldn’t remember its name? Of course you have it, we all have it, and now the Google Assistant is making it easier for that a lot, as the recent update means you can devour it.

Simply launch the Google Assistant (or click the microphone icon in the Google search tool) and ask, “What’s this song?” Then start the buzz. Hum for about 10-15 seconds and the Google Assistant will use machine learning to try to recognize the song.

