Biden’s official residence in Animal Crossing has polling and ice cream stalls and no mallards

With only 18 days left until the U.S. presidential election, Democratic candidate Joe Biden’s campaign is launching a new virtual field office today for voters to visit in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

“We continue to reach voters across the country wherever they are – including in Animal crossingChristian Tom, Director of Digital Partnerships for Biden Harris campaign said the edge The current situation. “We are launching Biden HQ, which is an entire island on the platform where supporters can connect more with the campaign.”

Biden Animal crossing The island, implicitly named Biden HQ, is carefully designed with extreme attention to detail. Once you reach Island Square, you will know that you are in the right place because the City Council flag bears the slogan “Team Joe”. Campaign flyers around the island are littered with well-paved streets and intersections. The entire island resembles a Biden-style virtual theme park, with ice cream stalls, model trains, and merchandise exclusive for in-game campaigns.

There are two main areas on the island. The first is the Biden campaign “home”. But instead of rebuilding Biden’s home in Wilmington, Delaware, they turned the structure into a “field office”. Upon entering, the office looks exactly how you would imagine it would be weeks before the election: coffee mugs were set across desks with laptops and flyer boxes. One room is decorated as a merchandise store, and the other is called “Joe’s Train Town,” which displays a dozen model trains, which are Biden’s preferred mode of transportation. Upstairs is divided into two offices – one for Biden and the other for Vice Presidential Candidate Kamala Harris. There are posters of young Biden and even the logo of Howard University, Harris University.

Tom said, “The island has a lot of ice cream, trains, pilots, cartridges, loot, and more textiles throughout the entire island – but there are also features that encourage players to organize and pack.” the edge.

The second zone is structured to look like a polling site with booths outside strategically. As you roam the area, there is a huge advertisement for the Democratic National Committee website, “I will vote,” which provides voting information to people who access it online. The district also provides a checklist for Election Day, to guide players in deciding whether to vote by mail or in person.

Nothing was left on the island. There are a few decorative areas for players to take pictures. Even Joe Biden himself walks across the island so players can take virtual selfies with him now that photo opportunities on the rope have been halted by social distancing orders. Talk to Biden, and he’ll say, “No Malarkey!”

This is not the first time that the Biden-Harris campaign has played the campaign Animal crossing. In September, the campaign launched the official Biden Harris Square banners into the game. You’ll see these designs strewn across Biden Island in front of every villager’s home. There are also signs urging players to send “AC” to 30330 in order to obtain a Biden Island shirt of their characters.

If you want to visit Biden HQ on your Switch, you’ll need to lie in bed and sleep. Then, you’ll be prompted by Luna, the tapir character of the Dream Suite, to enter the Dream code. For Biden Island, simply type: DA-7286-5710-7478.

But if you don’t have a toggle switch, or often leave your device without charging like me, head over to Kinda funny twitch stream At 2PM ET, led by gaming influencers Gary Whitta and Greg Miller, to experience a live tour of Biden HQ.