Unleash your creativity with new My Nintendo rewards inspired by Paper Mario: The Origami King

It appears that Nintendo will regularly be offering physical rewards on My Nintendo outside of Japan. It’s been a long time for sure! There’s a new round of items ready to grab today, all linked to Paper Mario: The Origami King. Check out the lineup below.

We hope you enjoy the new paper-based Mario adventure, Paper Mario ™: The Origami King, now available for the Nintendo Switch ™ system. Now, you can redeem your My Nintendo Platinum Points to reveal your creativity with exclusive rewards inspired by the game! Fold your fun with a set of 16 origami sheets that feature cheery patterns, and store friends and family mailboxes with correspondence with a set of six Postcards themed Paper Mario.

How to request Nintendo Platinum Points rewards:

1) Visit the rewards page.



2) Log in to your Nintendo account.



3) Exchange your Platinum Points for the item you wish to receive. You will receive a promotional code.



4) Select “Access Now” to visit store.nintendo.com.



5) Select “Add to cart”.



6) Enter the code you received in the popup.



7) Complete your transaction and your item will be shipped to you!

Paper Mario ™: Origami King Origami Set

Exclusively for My Nintendo members! Have your fun with this set of 16 origami sheets inspired by Paper Mario ™: the Origami King for the Nintendo Switch ™. This Paper Mario ™ game: The Origami King Origami Set can be received by exchanging 400 My Nintendo Platinum Points.

Paper Mario ™: Origami King Postcard Set

Exclusively for My Nintendo members! Store friends and family mailboxes for correspondence with this set of six postcards inspired by Paper Mario ™: the Origami King for the Nintendo Switch ™.

This Mario ™ card: Origami King postcard set can be redeemed with 300 My Nintendo Platinum points redemption.