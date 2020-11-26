Goals and Highlights: Tigress 1-3 Cruz Azul in Liga MX 2020 | 11/26/2020

The meeting is over, Cruz Azul gives a great match and returns home with an advantage.

Finish by Juan Escobar who goes so far over the Guzmán Arc.

Another change for visitors. Ignacio Rivero replaces Ignacio Rivero, Elias Hernandez.

Misa’s shot goes up inside the area, but the ball goes directly into Corona’s hands.

nothing! The referee indicates that there is nothing in the play.

VAR! The whistle will verify a potential hand of “Chaka” Rodriguez in your area.

Cruz Azul looking for the third! Excellent move Rodriguez almost put the ball in his door.

Change Azul Cruz. Enter Yoshimar Yotun from Orberlin Pineda.

Photo by Luis Quinones that Corona guarantees it without problems

Change visitors. Enter “Shaggy” Martinez by Roberto Alvarado

The goal of the blue sky! After a superb pass from Orbelin, Luis Romo got the ball into the area, turned around and set to score the third goal.

Youve! Aquino's header prevents Cruz Azul striker from contacting the ball.

Double change of tigers. Jesus Duñas and Nico Lopez enter via Diego Reyes and Luis Quinones.

unbelievable! Corona comes out and pays Bizarro and the ball hits the crossbar, then Romo advances in front of it and pulls another counterweight

Luis Romo! Aquino entered dangerously, but the defender continues to play well and avoids placing the ball in the middle.

Goal, goal, goal by Cruz Azul! Jonathan Rodriguez gets to know him superbly inside the area and with Nahuel outside the small area, he scores the goal with an advantage.

Tigers center, but Escobar is attentive to crosses and no locals made contact with the ball.

Tigress goal! Surprise the cats and Guido Pizarro ends with his head.

Start the plug-in in Nuevo Leon.

After completing the first part, Cruz Azul wins the bare minimum.

Playing dangerous inside the area, Gignac tries to touch the ball in front of the goal, but the vigilant defense gets in the way and prevents the shot from following its course.

A good tackle from Dominguez prevents Gignac from contacting the ball within the Corona area

Goal Cruz Azul! Excellent team play, with Escobar appearing after Alvarado's center and sending the ball down Guzman's goal.

VAR! The match is stopped and Orbelin’s movement is checked, but the whistle indicates nothing

What a play! Orbelin was only entering the area, but ran into Nahuel and fell, and the whistle indicates the player has thrown and is following the movement.

What a play! Good move by Jonathan Rodriguez who manages to get Guzman out of the net, but Salcedo gets in the way and prevents the former from falling.

Cruz Azul has been saved! After Corona saves the ball, the ball rebounds from Aldret and the keeper keeps the ball, preventing the defender from scoring an own goal.

Julián Quiñones leads the area and strikes, but a vigilant “kata” Dominguez deflects the ball

A free shot charges Gignac, but the ball deflected and lost a clear shot.

Youve! The first cats arrive by Luis Quinones, but the ball eventually bounces off the defenders and Corona gets the ball.

The meeting begins at the university’s stadium.

Before the match, the two teams observed a minute of silence to mourn Diego Armando Maradona.

J Corona, J. Domínguez, L. Romo, A. Aldrete, P. Aguilar, J. Escobar; R. Baca, R. Alvarado, O. Pineda; J. Rodríguez, S. Giménez.

N. Guzmán Salcedo, Dr. Reyes, F. Meza; R. De Souza, c. Pizarro, L. Rodriguez, J. Doinas; A. Gignac, L. Quiñones, J. Quiñones.

The Tigres and Cruz Azul match will be played at Universitario Stadium in San Nicolas de los Garza, Novo. Lyon. The start of the match has been set at 8 PM ET.