Harry and Meghan’s daughter grew up in this Hollywood glamor

09. June 2021 – 10:32 hour

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan have become parents again

Herzogen Megan (39) And the Prince Harry (36) We can look forward to another baby. Little Lillibet Diana saw the light of day in California on June 4, 2021 – quietly and discreetly. Because the Sussex couple announced the good news just two days later. Meanwhile, mom, dad, and baby have settled into the house – on a real luxury estate in Montecito – as reported in the first official statement about the birth. Here we show you in what luxurious and charming surroundings little Lily will grow.

This is what Harry and Meghan’s house looks like

The public will not notice much about Lilibet Diana, after all, the little girl grows up on a private road in the hills of Montecito (California), sheltered from ordinary people and paparazzi. Only those with permission are allowed to enter. No wonder the neighbors can’t be first class. Katy Perry and her husband Orlando Bloom, as well as talking legends Oprah Winfrey and Ellen DeGeneres, live in the immediate vicinity.

By the way, it is only 2 km from the beach, so the small family is sure to go on one or two bike trips.

By the way, the house in which the daughter of Sussex will grow and blossom is built in the Italian style – so there is a touch of holiday in the air. At 12,000 square metres, Lily and her little brother Archie (2) have plenty of room to frolic and play with black Labrador's lady Paula. Perhaps the two of them will grow into real water rats and enjoy the indoor pool. In addition, the property has its own tennis court – enough sports are also provided. Pictures can be seen in the video above.

Little American Lillipet