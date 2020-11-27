Amazon has some great smartphone deals with Xiaomi, OnePlus, and Samsung

Amazon.in Black Friday sale is now direct in India, the shopping platform has many products including smartphones listed with discounts and other sales deals like exchange offers, free delivery and more. Although Black Friday is not as popular as other festive sales in the country, customers can still take advantage of some great deals and discount offers on Amazon.in. For the ignorant, Black Friday is the day after Thanksgiving Day in the United States. Today also marks the beginning of the Christmas holiday and the shopping season in the West.

Over the years, many retailers have been hosting the Black Friday Sale on their platforms which usually lasts until next Monday, which is referred to as the Cyber ​​Monday Sale. Likewise, Amazon India is offering deals and discounts on a variety of products through Monday, November 30th. During this year’s Black Friday sale window, Xiaomi, OnePlus and Samsung are offering discounts on their latest smartphones. Here are some of the phones available on Amazon India and the Android and iOS apps.

The price of Redmi Note 9 Pro (4GB + 128GB) was reduced from Rs 17,999 to Rs 14,999 during the Amazon Black Friday Sale. The phone comes with quad rear cameras, Snapdragon 720G SoC, and 5,020mAh battery. Redmi 9 Prime (4 GB + 128 GB) is also available at a reduced price of Rs 10,999. It comes with triple rear cameras, MediaTek Helo G80 SoC, and a 5000 mAh battery. The last Xiaomi phone, Mi 10 5G is being sold for 44,999 rupees on the e-commerce platform. The quad rear camera setup includes a 108MP primary camera, while the phone also packs a Snapdragon 865 SoC and a 4,780 mAh battery. All three Xiaomi phones include sale deals such as an exchange offer, a no-cost EMI option with credit cards from ICICI Bank, SBI, American Express, and more. Additionally, customers using the AU Bank debit card can take advantage of an instant 10 percent discount when purchasing any of the three phones. Whereas, customers who use an HSBC credit card can enjoy a 5% discount on EMI transactions.

OnePlus Nord 5G is also available at $ 27,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant during the Amazon Black Friday sale. The phone features quad rear cameras, dual selfie cameras, 4,115 mAh battery, and a 6.44-inch screen. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G 5G SoC. On reaching their short trades, clients can either take advantage of a no-cost EMI option starting at Rs 1,318 or an exchange offer of up to Rs 11,200. Additionally, HDFC bank credit card holders can enjoy a Rs 1,000 discount during EMI credit and debit transactions. Likewise, users of the AU Bank and HDFC Bank debit card can enjoy 10 percent and 500 rupees discount respectively.

The Samsung Galaxy M51 is available for Rs 22,999 on Amazon. Its sale deals include an exchange offer of up to Rs 11,200, EMI option starting at Rs 1,083, and instant discounts with AU bank debit card and HSBC credit card. The phone features a 6.7-inch AMOLED Plus screen, quad rear camera setup, a large 7000mAh battery, and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G SoC.