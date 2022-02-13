girl | Down syndrome | bullying | President | school | The girl with Down syndrome who was bullied was accompanied by the head of the school to school | Globalism

girl | Down syndrome | bullying | President | school | The girl with Down syndrome who was bullied was accompanied by the head of the school to school | Globalism

PresidentStevo Pendarowski walked 11-year-old Imbla Adeyemi to Gostivar Primary School last Monday. Well, find out that the little girl with

Pendarovski spoke with Embla’s parents about the challenges she faces on a daily basis and discussed solutions.

Look: Promex launches “Respect in All Its Messages” campaign against the harassment of school children by the LGBTi

“The president said that the behavior of those who endanger children’s rights is unacceptable, especially when it comes to children with atypical development,” His office said in a press release.

“They should not only have the rights they are entitled to, but also feel equal and welcome in the school offices and in the schoolyard. It is our duty as a nation but as individuals, and a key element in this shared mission is empathy. Helping children is like an Impla, but it will also help us learn from them.” How can we sincerely rejoice, share in it and be in solidarity with it.” President added.

In a video shared by Pendarowski’s office, the president is seen hanging out with the Impla family and presenting them with gifts.

“We are all equal in this society. I came here to show my support and raise awareness that inclusion is a fundamental principle,” added Bandarovsky In the press release.

See also  The powers in a strong message to Iran: "Signing within a month, otherwise there will be no agreement"

He also stressed that there are “A legal and moral duty to provide inclusive education, in which the main focus is on the development of skills and abilities in children with different developmental processes.”

Recommended video:

I started

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *