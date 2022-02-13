girl | Down syndrome | bullying | President | school | The girl with Down syndrome who was bullied was accompanied by the head of the school to school | Globalism

President North MacedoniaStevo Pendarowski walked 11-year-old Imbla Adeyemi to Gostivar Primary School last Monday. Well, find out that the little girl with Down’s syndrome He was bullied at his school.
Pendarovski spoke with Embla’s parents about the challenges she faces on a daily basis and discussed solutions.
“The president said that the behavior of those who endanger children’s rights is unacceptable, especially when it comes to children with atypical development,” His office said in a press release.
“They should not only have the rights they are entitled to, but also feel equal and welcome in the school offices and in the schoolyard. It is our duty as a nation but as individuals, and a key element in this shared mission is empathy. Helping children is like an Impla, but it will also help us learn from them.” How can we sincerely rejoice, share in it and be in solidarity with it.” President added.
In a video shared by Pendarowski’s office, the president is seen hanging out with the Impla family and presenting them with gifts.
“We are all equal in this society. I came here to show my support and raise awareness that inclusion is a fundamental principle,” added Bandarovsky In the press release.
He also stressed that there are “A legal and moral duty to provide inclusive education, in which the main focus is on the development of skills and abilities in children with different developmental processes.”
