Ghost of Tsushima 2 might be heading to PS5 – if the function menu hint proves correct

Is Ghost of Tsushima getting a new sequel or content for PS5? The job listing posted by developer Sucker Punch can point to this.

One of the requirements is detailed on The position of the narrative writer He specifically asks about people who have “a desire to write stories set in feudal Japan,” and knowledge of the time period’s history would be a bonus.

If you played Ghost of Tsushima, you’d know the game would happen in 1274, which could easily be seen as “feudal Japan,” so it makes sense that this new center is anything from an upcoming new game. To PS5, DLC, or an expansion of the new Legends multiplayer mode, or even just a standalone expansion of the base game.

We already know Ghost of Tsushima will be playable on PS5 at 60fps when the new console launches next month, so it makes sense that the position of narrative writer would be for a standalone expansion of the game.

As mentioned, Ghost of Tsushima: Legends was recently released. This is a free multiplayer mode for the base game and it makes sense that Sucker Punch would be interested in adding more content to it.

(Image credit: Sucker Punch)

As it stands, there are some missions to tackle in a two-player co-op that follows a bit of a narrative arc, and then there is a four-player survival mode that has you facing waves of enemies.

Whatever happens if you love Ghost of Tsushima, you have a lot of things to get excited about and seeing a whole new story set in feudal Japan would be an excellent addition.