German navy chief resigns after controversial comments on Ukraine

The commander of the German Navy, Kai Achim Schönbach, has resigned from his post after controversial comments about the crisis in Ukraine, a Defense Ministry spokesman announced last night.

The vice admiral, who, among other things, considered the idea that Russia wanted to take over Ukraine was stupid, would leave his post, and the decision would take effect immediately, a spokesperson told AFP.

His statement sparked a diplomatic storm at a time when Germany and its Western allies have been warning for weeks of the danger of a Russian invasion of Ukraine.

He spoke at an institute meeting in New Delhi on Friday and his content was shared on social media.

“It is easy to give him the respect that he seeks and perhaps deserves,” the vice admiral said of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Among other things, it was estimated that Crimea, which Russia annexed in 2014, has left and will not return to the administration of Ukraine, which angered Kiev. It is a statement that completely contradicts the position of his country, which demands the return of Crimea to Ukraine.

The Vice Admiral began expressing regret this afternoon, explaining that his remarks were “reckless” and that they were a mistake.

But they caused a mini diplomatic crisis with Ukraine, which invited the German ambassador for talks in the afternoon, as the statements were deemed totally unacceptable.

In a statement issued last night, the 56-year-old senior military official, who has had an impeccable career with German media thus far, said he has resigned Defense Minister Christine Labrecht to avoid further damage to the German Navy and, above all, German state.