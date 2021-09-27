Paleontology: The Eagle Rules Australia – The Science Spectrum

The area around Lake Pinpa in southern Australia is now a very dry desert. But this was completely different 25 million years ago: at that time, dense forest prevailed here, where a large eagle stood at the top of the food chain and hunted marsupials in the forest. At least that’s what Elaine Mather of Flinders University and her team read from the fossil remains Archaehierax sylvestrisIt was also called the bird. The group presents the discovery in “Historical Biology”.

