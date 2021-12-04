Geralt of Henry Cavill faces a terrible wound in the new Netflix video

Netflix He posted a new clip of The second season of The WitcherAnd in the footage, fans can see a profile of Geralt in Rivia in Henry Cavill You wrestle with a fearsome lichen in the halls of Kaer Morhen.

In a clip released exclusively on The Graham Norton Show, Geralt of Rivia can be seen in the halls of Kaer Morhen, invaded by leshen: Although the video offers viewers no context – and certainly won’t spoil them – fans can see the wizard wielding his sword against the monster’s many limbs, similar to large roots.

Actor Paul Bullion was expecting the existence of the Lynch As one of the first monsters that fans will see in season two of the magician. The creature became popular through the video game The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt by CD Projekt Red, which brought the franchise into the mainstream, although it was originally mentioned for the first time In the series of novels by Andrzej Sapkowski. As for the Witcher castle, the Keer Morhen castle has already been shown in the promotional video for The Witcher with Geralt and Vasemir.

I remember that The second season of the magician It will be on Netflix from December 17th Which will consist of eight episodes. For more ideas, listen to the new song from the soundtrack to The Witcher 2.