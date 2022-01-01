Geo Bumper; Geo provides 1.5GB data per day for 119 rupees – JIo’s new plans details

Geo customers now get very profitable plans, the first of which is Rs 119 plans. For 119 rupees, Geo customers get 1.5GB of data per day, Geo customers also get unlimited voice calls, these plans are currently available to Geo customers for 14 days valid.

Other Geo Prepaid Plans

The first 1GB data offers per day plans are Rs 179. For Rs 179 plans, Geo customers get unlimited voice calls plus 1GB of data per day. These plans are now available to customers with a validity of 24 days – Get unlimited voice calls These plans are valid for 20 days.

Next is plans for 199 rupees. For the Rs 199 plans, Geo customers get 1.5GB of data per day and it also comes with unlimited voice calls, these plans are now valid for 23 days, the next plans are Rs 239 plans. Unlimited voice calls are available, these packages are now available with a validity of 28 days.

Next is plans for 479 rupees. For Rs 479 plans, Geo customers get 1.5GB of data per day, and it also comes with unlimited voice calls, available for the day.

to recharge