France’s defeat in front of Finland! The big surprise for Wednesday’s friendly matches

European powers such as Germany, Italy, Portugal and Belgium ended their friendly matches with victories on Wednesday, as Spain tied 1-1 in the Netherlands, while France raised suspicions of a 2-0 home loss to Finland.

Thus, ‘Bleus’, the current world champion, was unable to avoid defeat against a team that was also ranked in the 2021 European Championship but is only 55th in the FIFA Ranking.



Marcus Fors (28) and Unni Valacari (31) were the authors of Finnish Goals in Paris.

Didier Deschamps chose eleven full of substitutes, without the injured Kylian Mbappe, and his team showed a disturbing lack of offensive inspiration.

This setback raises doubts ahead of the results of the group stage in the Nations League, where their next match will be on Saturday against defending champion Portugal in the final of the last European Championship in 2016.

Deschamps considered after the match that he had received “a good lesson that never hurts” and expressed his hope that his players had learned from the experience of a backhand against the Finns.

La Ruga tied in Amsterdam

It was France’s most noticeable defeat on a day of friendly matches in Europe, as the duel between the Netherlands and Spain was presented as the pulse of the star of the day and ended in a 1-1 draw.

In Amsterdam, Sergio Canales opened the scoring for the Red (19), but Donnie Van de Beek put in the final 1-1 (47), which Spain still could not beat the Dutch at home, although the match resulted in Sergio Ramos equaling the number. The record in international matches for a European player, reaching 176 as Gianluigi Buffon.

“Scoring the goal is the hardest,” said Spanish coach Luis Enrique Martinez. “We have created enough opportunities to do something else, as well as the opponent, but I’m not worried.”

The rest of the European powers can win their friendly matches today.

Portugal did so with authority, although it is true that it is against a less important competitor, Andorra, who beat them 7-0 in Lisbon.

Cristiano Ronaldo played the second half and scored the sixth goal for his team.

Juventus, who last September broke 100 goals for his country in international matches, now has 102 and is close to seven from the record of 109 held by Iranian Ali Daei.

In addition to the 85th goal for CR7, Pedro Neto (8), Paulinho (29 and 61), Renato Sanchez (56) and Joao Felix (88) scored in the Portuguese victory at the Stade de Luz. Andorra Emily Garcia scored in 76 against his side, when he tried to clear a ball that Cristiano Ronaldo was about to push into the goal.

Italy Julia, Germany Faded

And Italy, led by Roberto Mancini, ended their pre-season match with a landslide victory, in their 4-0 condition over Estonia at Benevento.

Vincenzo Grifo (14 and 75 penalties), Federico Bernardeschi (27) and Ricardo Ursolini (86 penalties) scored Azora goals.

Germany struggled, with a team full of substitutes and without many key figures, but they could win 1-0 over the Czech Republic in Leipzig.

Luca Waldschmidt (13th minute) scored the only goal of the match at the Red Bull Arena, in a match in which Manuel Neuer, Serge Gnabry, Timo Werner, Toni Kroos or Leroy Sani rested, thinking of the upcoming duels in a league. Among them is Tuesday next week in Spain, which is crucial for the leadership of its group in the League of Nations.

German coach Joachim Loew agreed, saying, “In the second half we made more mistakes, and our shifts were useless, but we managed to keep the result and this is a reason for satisfaction.”

For their part, Belgium returned with a double by Michy Batshuayi to defeat Switzerland 2-1, while Poland beat its neighbor Ukraine 2-0.

World runner-up, Turkey and Croatia tied 3-3 in one of the liveliest matches even in this round of friendly matches.