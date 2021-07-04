Mandatory quarantine in the UK will not allow the Spanish fan to watch the semi-finals at Wembley

Spanish fans (as well as Italians and Danes) who want to attend the London Stadium Wembley To the semi-finals or final Eurocop must meet a Quarantine for 10 days upon arrival in the UK, which can be reduced to five with additional testing, as confirmed this Sunday by the British government.

In fact, fans, with or without tickets to matches, who want to attend Spain-Italy Tuesday, they no longer arrive in time to travel in accordance with the regulations against the epidemic, but there will be a possibility to go to the final scheduled for July 11.

Today, Sunday, the Ministry of Sports issued a Reminder of the rules That supporters must comply and ensure that it will deny entry to the country for those suspected of wanting to bypass quarantine, while facing those who do not comply Fines up to EGP 10,000 (11,650 euros).

Spain (excluding the Balearic Islands), Denmark and Italy are located in Amber’s Executive List of London International Destinations, which requires submitting a negative test when entering the UK and taking two more days on the second and eighth days of a ten-day quarantine – which can be reduced to five if they get another negative PCR on day five. Before boarding, travelers must complete a form and book these COVID tests in advance.

The ministry points out that fans who were in possession of a ticket and who have already completed the quarantine have to take into account that on match day the transport will be full, so it recommends to leave early, and remember that to enter the stadium, they must also take a negative antigen test within 48 hours before the doors open .

inside wembley, Mask use will be mandatory The government statement said the Football Association would conduct random checks among spectators.

much The semi-final and final matches will be played in front of 60,000 fans, mostly from the British Isles and some VIPs from UEFA authorized by the CEO of Boris JohnsonIt represents 75% of Wembley’s total capacity and the largest capacity in a sporting event since the start of the pandemic.