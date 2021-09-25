Football – Tuchel and Chelsea tremble in the second round of the Cup – Sport

Football, England: Thomas Tuchel reached the Round of 16 in the Premier League with Chelsea. In the third round, Wednesday, his team defeated Aston Villa 4-3 on penalties. At the end of the original time it was 1:1 (0:0), there was no extra time. German international Timo Werner headed in front (54th minute), and Cameron Archer equalized for Fia ten minutes later. Even when Thomas Tuchel entered in the 76th minute for star striker Romelu Lukaku, his team failed to score in the regular time. However, the Belgian scored in the subsequent penalty shootout.

Third in the table, Manchester United were eliminated with a 0:1 (0:1) loss at home to West Ham United. Without access to Cristiano Ronaldo, who was not in the squad, the hosts would have had more possession, but they weren’t accurate in the opponent’s penalty area. An early goal by Argentine Manuel Lanzini in the 9th minute was enough for West Ham to advance.

Motorsports: Mick Schumacher is also driving the US racing team Haas in its second season in Formula 1. As the Americans announced on Thursday, the 22-year-old will receive a contract for 2022. No further details about the collaboration have been announced. Schumacher has been driving in the Grand Motorsport class since this year and has recommended himself for at least one more season in the undefeated car, even without the championship points. 22-year-old Russian Nikita Maspin remains a teammate of the son of record world champion Michael Schumacher.

“The first year with Haas is very exciting and very informative,” Schumacher said in a press release. “I am sure I will be able to give all the experience I gained next year.” Schumacher, who belongs to Ferrari’s junior academy, entered Formula 1 as the champion of the most important junior racing series in Formula 2. His best result so far is 12th at the Hungarian Grand Prix.

Next season, Haas must move on, also against the backdrop of a new set of rules and changed cars. The team is already working intensively on the development of the new car and has stopped working on the existing one.

Women’s football: At its meeting in Chisinau, Moldova, the UEFA Executive Committee decided to double the financial distributions for participants in the 2022 European Women’s Championship in England. As the European Union announced on Thursday, a new distribution model has also been adopted. Accordingly, the 16 teams qualified for the finals of the European Championship in 2022 will receive a total of 16 million euros. At the European Championships 2017 in the Netherlands, only half of this amount was paid.

The new distribution key provides for increased guaranteed amounts and bonus payments related to performance for the group stage, according to UEFA. In addition, the Executive Committee approved the introduction of the Club Distribution Program for the first time. Accordingly, UEFA provides a total amount of 4.5 million euros to those clubs that publish players for the finals of the European Championship in 2022. dpa

Olympia: The United States only wants to send people who have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus to the Winter Olympics in Beijing (4-20 February 2022). This came from guidelines published on Wednesday by the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC). The regulations state that as of November 1, all employees, athletes, contractors and others with access to USOPC facilities must be vaccinated against the coronavirus. By December 1, the mandate will be extended to all members of US delegations or potential participants in future games.

At the Summer Games in Tokyo, the USOPC did not require a Covid-19 vaccination for its members. About 100 of the 613 athletes on the US team traveled to Japan without a protective vaccination last July. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has also not issued a vaccination mandate for active people who participate in its events. The USOPC said it will review waivers for compulsory vaccination on a case-by-case basis. So unvaccinated people who receive the exemption must undergo daily coronavirus tests, which are funded by the USOPC.

Basketball: National player Sato Sabali still has Achilles problems ahead of her first WNBA playoff game. Her team, the Dallas Wings, changed the 23-year-old Berlin’s status to “questionable” a day before the game against Chicago Sky on Thursday night (local time). Sabali also did not participate in the interview rounds prior to her first-round game in Chicago on Wednesday. Sabali had been absent for weeks, but then played for about 20 minutes in his last major role game over the weekend against the Indiana Fever.

handball: THW Kiel also won the second qualifying round match in the UEFA Champions League. After a mixed first run, the German record champion on Wednesday defeated Norwegian champion Elverum HP with a time of 41:36 (20:20). Top shooters were Harald Reinkind of Kiel and Elviromes Eric Johansson with seven strokes each. The Norwegians stunned the Killers at first very quickly. Elverum was in the lead 3:0 (3rd) and 7:3 (8). The “zebras” began to play only gradually.

Pavel Horak tied at 11:11 (14th), Stephen Weinhold took care of the hosts’ first lead with 12:11 (16th place). The Norwegians responded again, and it was not until the 35th minute that Kiel took the lead for the first time with two goals at 24:22. At Elverum, wear became noticeable during the second half. In addition, Niklas Landen, who was goalkeeper of Kiel after the break, showed some strong saves.

Football, Forbes: Even after the amazing changes at the club, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are financially the measure of all things in world football. After returning to Manchester United, the Portuguese will receive 125 million dollars a year, equivalent to about 107 million euros, according to Forbes magazine. Perpetual rival Messi, now in the service of Paris Saint-Germain, earns “only” about 94 million euros a year, last year still topping the list.

In terms of annual salary, Messi (€64m) is ahead of Ronaldo (€60m), but CR7 collects around €17m more in advertising income. Behind Messi in third and fourth places, his partners in Paris Saint-Germain, Neymar (81 million) and Kylian Mbappe (37 million). World footballer Robert Lewandowski of record German champions Bayern Munich came sixth with 30 million euros. Andres Iniesta, now 37, also dives In the top ten list of American business magazines employment. The 2010 World Champion’s contract with Japanese top-flight club Vissel Kobe is awarded €26 million annually.