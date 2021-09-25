1:3 VTSG Hoffenheim: Wolfsburg lose for the first time | NDR.de – Sports

Status: 09.25.2021 5:24 PM On the sixth day of the Bundesliga match, he injured VFL Wolfsburg. Lower Saxony lost 1:3 (1:1) at TSG Hoffenheim on Saturday and relinquished the lead.

by Christian Gorzen

The man with the number 27 on the back of his light green shirt was imagining that everything would be more beautiful. It is true that Maximilian Arnold was the only one who participated in the match at Sinsheim The Wolfsburg record player has been promoted and now has 257 Bundesliga appearances, more than Marcel Schaefer, sporting director of the Premier League.

The rest was very disappointing for him and his teammates. The first defeat of the season, which began so beautifully with four victories, was very painful. One consolation remains: With 13 points, coach Mark van Bommel’s side remain at the top of the standings.

The city of Baku in Wolfsburg looks, sneaks and cheers

An attractive start with a first chance for Dodi Lucbakio (4th) from VFL, followed by 20 minutes of boredom. This grief ended with the invasion of an aggressive ball for the guests on the right wing and a nice diagonal ball from Maximilian Philippe to Riedel Baku, which his opponent Pavel Kaderapek left too much space. And the German international showed how to use such a margin perfectly: he hit the ball from 20 meters around your pole halfway into the back corner – 1-0 (25).

Then Lower Saxony relied on their strong defense (only two goals against them in the first five matches of the season), let the opponent come, and wait for the counterattack. Only: the plan did not work. In overtime the song “What do we want to drink?” For the first time at Sinsheim – Torsong from TSG. After David Raum’s Andrej Kramaric corner kicked over Arnold to make the score 1-1, goalkeeper Coen Castells stretched to no avail.

VFL conceded two goals in eight minutes

The match wasn’t particularly exciting in the first half hour of the second half either. For a long time, precious little happened – until the 73rd minute. After a clever cross from Florian Grealish, Kadabik set the pace on the right side, diagonally passing from the goal line to the center of the penalty area, where Christoph Baumgartner rushed in and scored to make it 2-1 for the hosts. ( 74 ).

Van Bommel responded by bringing Lucas Nemecha and Luca Waldschmidt for the sick Philip and Paco (76). But Lower Saxony did not really advance before it was 1:3 in their view (81). Raum puts a free kick at the post, and the rebounding ball propels your boat over the goal line. The North Germans did not really rebel, and Hoffenheim deserved to win.

For Wolves, the match against Hoffenheim was the start of the second English Week. On Wednesday (9 pm) they will host Sevilla in Group G of the UEFA Champions League.

Round 6 25.09.2021 3:30 pm Hoffenheim 3 Wolfsburg VFL 1 rip: Hoffenheim:

O. Baumann – Kaderabek, Vogt (85th Posch), C. Richards, Raum – Grillitsch (violinist No. 85), Samassékou – Adamjan (70th Bruun Larsen), Kramaric, Baumgartner (79th Akpoguma) – Bebou (69th Rutter)



VFL Wolfsburg:

Castiles – Mbabeau, Lacroix, Brooks, Roussillon (82. Bornau) – Jilavogui, Arnold – Baku (76. F. Nmecha), M. Philip (76. L. Waldschmidt), Lukebakio-Weghorst



Viewers:

8523 More information about the game

