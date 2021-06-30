Wimbledon: Nick Kyrgios – Grass rage and falls

The man was and remains a controversial figure and the following upset will happen: (News: All About Tennis)

Also because Nick Kyrgios had to put a five-set thriller behind him in his two-day first round match at Wimbledon before defeating Australian seeded tennis star Ugo Humbert (France/21) 6:4, 4:6, 3:6, 6: 1, 9:7 after the match was interrupted on Tuesday due to darkness when the score was 3:3 in the deciding set.

But much more than that, because Kyrgios once again presented the tumultuous image that wonderfully preceded him. (Wimbledon 2021: schedule and results).

what happened? The 26-year-old repeatedly complained about the nature of the “holy herb”: “I made it slowly. This grass is no longer. This is slow. Slow!” To understand TV: “For people watching from home – it has to be fast here. It has to be fast, that’s tennis.”

Kyrgios angry at grass: ‘Too slow’

The 60th world seed, who is always good at scandal, also told the tournament organizers: “Try to water the field. Make it a grass field again – thank you.”

The water in the Kyrgios Mills: During the tie-break in the last set, he tripped and fell to the ground, after which he remained lying on the ground for a few seconds.

In the end, the right player focused on his game again and won after 3:26 hours. Italian Gianluca Mager now awaits in the second round, who defeated Juan Ignacio Londero (Argentina) 7:6 (7:3), 6:0, 4:6, 6:3, which Kyrgios’ sermon seems more understandable. : Since the tournament kicked off, there have been many cases of player downfalls at Wimbledon.

Serena Williams: Stop after the fall

The most notable example was Serena Williams: the 39-year-old also slumped in the match against Alexandra Sasnovich (Belarus) when the score was 3:3. The 23-times Grand Slam winner was treated for minutes, came back again and shortly afterwards left the field in tears. (Background: Wimbledon grass causes drama and trouble)

Italian Adrian Mannarino also had to surrender after falling into a duel with Roger Federer due to injury.

And on Wednesday, Serbian Novak Djokovic slipped in the world rankings several times in his victory over Kevin Anderson (South Africa), as happened in his first match. On the other hand, John Isner (USA) rudely fell to his buttocks in a five-set break against Yoshihito Nishioka (Japan).

However, Kyrgios, who previously played his last match at the Australian Open in February, was little known: before the tournament started, he gave an interview to opitines Let’s go out with all our might: “At the moment, I think I can beat 50 percent of the participants on the grass without much preparation.”

In the duel with Humbert that almost went wrong, she was judged by five sentences …