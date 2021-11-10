Fire in neonatal ward in Indian hospital kills 4 babies

The BBC reported that a fire broke out in the district.New BabyKamla Nehru Children’s Hospital in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. Central India On the night of Monday, 8 November 2021, four newborns were killed while 36 others were rescued in time.

The fire started burning around 9pm, leaving the hospital in the dark due to a power outage. While the media fromIndiaHe posted a video showing the children’s parents trying to storm the hospital to save the children, and security guards trying to stop them.

It took firefighters about 3 hours to put out the fire. The official said the cause may be due to a short circuit. But there is no official confirmation.

Mr. Chewart Singh Chauhan, Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh tweeted his condolences to the family of the deceased, revealing that the families of the victims will receive compensation of approximately $5,412.