Reados received John Benjamin, Ambassador of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, who visited Guillermo Franco on Tuesday morning in Albarial.

John arrived in Monterrey for various activities, because on Monday he had a meeting with the governor of Nuevo Leon Samuel Garcia, however, one of his wishes was to go to the training facilities of the Albiazol team and meet the current coach of Albiazol. Twenty subclass.

Benjamin is a fan of West Ham in the Premier League, the club for which Franco played for a season during his time in European football, which is why he sought the match.

Through his social networks, the ambassador shared a post showing a series of photos with the ex-footballer and the shirt he wore during 2009-2010, as well as a message.

He said: “It is a pleasure to meet a former player from West Ham, my love!”

He left the training center around 11am and later went to meet Tecnológico de Monterrey, a visit he also recorded via Twitter.

The historic Riados player played 23 games with the “Hammers”, where he scored five goals and provided three assists.