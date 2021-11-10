Google explains why the Pixel 6’s fingerprint reader sometimes slows down
All high-end models and phones these days have a fingerprint reader. Google was the only OEM to use the old backlit capacitive fingerprint reader on its smartphones. But that changed in the end Pixel 6 The series that comes with a fingerprint reader. However, in recent weeks we’ve seen many consumer complaints that the Pixel 6/6 Pro’s fingerprint reader is a bit slower and sometimes unreliable. Google has now somewhat explained why the sensor sometimes slows down.
In response to a tweet by a pixel 6 user complaining about the unreliable operation of the fingerprint reader, Google revealed that the Pixel 6 fingerprint reader uses advanced security algorithms that can sometimes delay or require direct contact with the sensor.
Sorry for the inconvenience. The Pixel 6 fingerprint sensor uses advanced security algorithms. In some cases, more direct contact with the sensor may be required to verify these additional safeguards. Try the troubleshooting steps: https://t.co/uTbifE5Uyo. Thank you. ^ Levis
by Google (madebygoogle) 2021 November 6
Google has not confirmed whether it will release a software patch to remove fingerprint reader performance. However, as we reported last week, there is an easy way to do it Speed up the slow Pixel 6 scanner at the bottom of the screen. and Pixel 6 Pro. All you have to do is go to Settings > Display And toggle the setting called “Increase Touch Sensitivity”. Several users reported that enabling this setting has actually improved the fingerprint reader. As Google explains in the file Pixel 6 support page, the scanner may not perform as expected in bright sunlight outdoors with minor screen protectors or screen smudges.
Google released a file earlier this month Fingerprint Sensor Calibration Tool For Pixel 6 series. The tool allows Pixel 6 owners to recalibrate the fingerprint reader after a screen replacement.
