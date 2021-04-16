FIFA files a complaint in Switzerland against Blatter

FIFA announced on Tuesday that it has filed a complaint in Switzerland against its former president, Joseph Blatter Due to financial irregularities discovered in the start-up of a museum.

The organization stated in a statement that it had submitted “a criminal complaint before.” Zurich canton attorney general after an investigation by external experts The disclosure of evidence of alleged criminal mismanagement implicated by the former FIFA leadership and the companies that had chosen it for the “museum” project.

Faced with these accusations, Blatter’s lawyer, Lorenz Arne, told AFP: “The accusations are unfounded and vehemently denied..

According to FIFA, the museum project has produced an invoice of 500 million Swiss francs (€ 462 million) “It could and should have been used to develop world football.”

We concluded that We had no choice but to report this case to the attorney generalFIFA Deputy Secretary General Alasdair Bell said in the statement: “Because the current FIFA leadership has fiduciary responsibilities with the organization and intends to fully assume them, even if its predecessor is far from doing the same.”

The FIFA Museum Zurich, promoted by Blatter, the current president and commentator, opened in February 2016 By the current president, Gianni Infantino, the day after his election.

But at the end of October 2016, its director Stefan Ghost left his post after “disagreements over the future strategy of the Football Museum.”Then FIFA explained.

Less than a month later, The museum has been threatened with closure due to financial losses, Until the situation is informed to the workers. The museum remained open at the end.

The building has ten floors and 3000 square meters of display areaBanquet halls, catering rooms, 34 apartments, in addition to offices with a capacity of about 140 employees. It received an average of 11,000 visitors per month, while the museum expected between 130,000 and 150,000 visitors per year.