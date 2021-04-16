Australia. They found a blue dragon on the beach. I was in the sea Video

DPA

Do you think you have seen all the animals? Lawrence Schell encountered this strange little blue-speckled creature on a freshwater beach in Sydney, Australia, where he was about to swim in the ocean.

This discovery caught his attention, but he did not realize it was a “blue dragon” until he examined it closely.

“The closer I got to it, I realized it was a blue dragon, so I ran back to the car to get the camera,” Lawrence told Catchers.

The “blue dragon” originally called Glaucus Atalnticus is a gastropod mollusk of the order of nudibrachians. They are between 3 and 4 centimeters in length, and have a silvery-blue coloration on the dorsal, and dark blue, almost black, stripes on their edges.

Its appearance was inspired by the common name with which this species of marine mollusk is known, which, unlike mythical creatures, does not fly, but rather moves across the coasts of South Africa, Europe and Australia, as well as in temperate and tropical waters.

It is a poisonous animal, and toxins are obtained from its prey, especially the purple sail and the Portuguese man-of-war.

