© Reuters. UK indices closed higher; Investing.com UK 100, up 0.02%



Investing.com – The UK Stock Exchange closed higher on Thursday; Sector gains, indexes lead higher.

At the close in London, it was up 0.02%.

Best value for a session in Cannes Standard Chartered PLC (LON), up 5.63%, 27.80 points, to 521.60 at close. Followed by Smith & Nephew PLC (LON :), which advanced 5.59% or 83.00 points to close at 1568.00, and Unilever PLC (LON :), which rose by 3.32% or 135.5 points, to close at 4,213.0 points.

Bottom of the index was NatWest Group PLC (LON :), which fell 3.37%, or 6.85 points, to close at 196.65. Meanwhile, VTB PAO cut DRC (LON 🙂 2.88%, 0.038 points, and closed at 1.282, while Relx PLC (LON 🙂 lost 2.78%, 53.50 points, to close at 1874.00.

The Reds outperformed the green numbers on the London Stock Exchange by 1185 against 1065, and 216 was flat.

Shares in Standard Chartered PLC (LON 🙂 rose to a 52-week high, rising 5.63% or 27.80 to 521.60.

Gold futures for June delivery fell 0.35%, or 6.25, to $ 1767.65 an ounce. Regarding other commodities, crude oil futures for June delivery rose 0.86% or $ 0.55 to settle at $ 64.41 a barrel, while Brent crude futures for July delivery rose 1.08%, 0.72 to $ 67.50 a barrel.

The GBP / USD was up 0.11% to 1.3947, while the EUR / GBP was down 0.17% to 0.8685.

The dollar index rose 0.09% to 90.677.