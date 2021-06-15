Exciting clip of the car barrier swallowed the whole car reveals the reason, rescuers for 12 hours

Many people can’t help but wonder what would happen if someone got so unlucky in that car. The story took place on April 13 in a car park in Mumbai. India when the earth collapsed and quickly swallowed the whole car.

The car mentioned belongs toMr. Karan DoshiThe 67-year-old doctor, on weekends for Mr Karan’s son, was resting at home. Suddenly, he notices that the concrete floor is crumbling. Suddenly his car fell into the ditch, and soon it disappeared before his eyes.

According to the report, the garden site was a well 9-12 meters deep, which was used by villagers in the area 80 years ago, and after 40 years it stopped working, so cement was laid on it. Instead, make a parking lot

This is due to the fact that the concrete in that area is very thin including heavy rain. It caused the ground to collapse on its own. It took rescuers 12 hours to recover the truck. It starts by pumping water into the well before the forklifts are used.

However, the owner of the parking space is fully responsible for the damage caused. Who promised to improve the region to be stronger than before and there would be no other incident like this.

Source Indianexpress.com