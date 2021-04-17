Evo Morales salutes Pedro Castillo’s intention to “re-establish Peru”

Former Bolivian President Evo Morales And he renewed his congratulations, Saturday 17 April, to the candidate of Peru Liber, Pedro CastilloAnd insisted that their economic proposals closely resemble those of the Movement for Socialism (MAS), which is currently governing Bolivia.

