Millions of fake SMS package messages: this is how you can protect yourself from them

Millions of fake SMS package messages: this is how you can protect yourself from them

SMS spam, which deals with alleged package deliveries, does not only disturb many users. There is a risk of theft, especially for Android users. Attempts are also being made to steal sensitive data and distribute SMS messages via the contact list. This is how you protect yourself on Android and iOS and you should do it if you have already fallen into SMS package spam.

READ  We have a few questions about the Amazon Homeland Security drone

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *