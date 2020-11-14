Eva Mendes shares the graphic to treat her beauty

IF / Andres Otero

For a candid look at her latest beauty routine, the actress “The Place Beyond the Pines” posted on her Instagram page a photo of her getting a jaw lift treatment known as “mono-threading”.

Eva Mendes She went to extremes to maintain her youthful appearance. Taking a candid look at her latest beauty routine, the actress took on the role of Sand Serif inSpiritShe posted a photo on social media of her getting a jaw lift treatment known as ‘monofilament’.

The 46-year-old posted an Instagram photo on Thursday, November 12, and the photo showed her lying with seven needles with threads injected under her chin. And she wrote while promoting Beverly Hills plastic surgeon, Dr.

“This is my go-to for all things beauty. A house in which you can relax while torturing the best of the best. This is my happy place! Here I get some mono leads”, longtime partner of Ryan Gosling She kept pouring in on the beauty treatment she got. “Ayyyy Dios! I’ll update you with the results if you care.”

“the place beyond the PinesThe actress’s post astonished many of her followers and fans, one of them said, “I am in pain just looking at this picture,” while another chanted, “HELL NAH GIRL !! !! This sounds so crazy. Hope you’re okay …. I was shocked. One person in particular asked, “Is this painful?” This prompted the actress to clarify, “Not surprising enough! And my pain threshold is low! Seems more invasive than it is.”

In response to the comment “I hope you agree”,Ghost riderThe star added to her amusement, “You made me laugh because this was going to be my reaction to this! But @marianalvergara is so skilled, I honestly had no idea about me. Then when she told me how much I didn’t believe her, she added, so I asked her to take a picture. This pic was not planned. I don’t like physical pain! I don’t like needles! This was a big event for me! ”

Eva Mendes responded to fan comments about her beauty treatment.

Dr Marina, Eva’s dermatologist, who performed the procedure said Persons The monofilaments are made of “soft absorbent polydioxanone” and “are inserted into the skin in a mesh-like pattern to achieve maximum tension.” “This procedure is minimally invasive, and patients usually experience mild discomfort. I use a numbing cream before applying it,” she explained.

The doctor confirmed, “It provides immediate results, but better results appear after three months as your body produces collagen.” “These strands will start to dissolve in six to nine months, but due to the stimulation of collagen and elastin, the effect will last up to eighteen months.”