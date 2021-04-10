Football – Schuller am Kerr: Which striker will score in Wiesbaden? Sports

Wiesbaden (dpa) – The goals average of the two top strikers in the German and Australian women’s soccer teams can be compared. Leah Schuller has scored 13 goals in 25 international matches so far, and Samantha Kerr has scored 42 goals in 88 matches.

But this is the only feature by which you can compare the scorers before the international women’s soccer match against Australia on Saturday (4.10 PM / ARD).

In all other parameters, CARE has distinct advantages. The 27-year-old has been in search of goals for “Westfield Matildas,” as the Australians are called, since 2009. At the club level, she already gained experience abroad in the USA before moving to English champions Chelsea in 2019.

“She’s a great attacker and she’s currently at her best. Her game is sprinting, she’s strong, she has an excellent sense of space and the ball, and she instinctively makes a lot of the right decisions. You can’t quite do that. She’s in one game so it will be exciting to see if she is …” We can get them out of the game and how can we get them out of the game, ”says Martina Voss Teckelenberg, the national coach for CAIR.

And Schuller? The 23-year-old has moved from SGS Essen to Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich just before this season. After a longer start-up time, I became a true goalscorer with more playing time. “We are developing a lot of opportunities at the club and that is why I can score more goals,” Schuller says. “But first I had to get used to the new environment and new conditions.” “It always takes time to get used to the higher loads and the greater intensity. The way I trained is great,” says the national team coach.

Her team-mates see it likewise. Fellow attacking Laura Freilang of Eintracht Frankfurt expects Schuller to indeed be the target of the Australian match. “It represents 1-0 in the 34th minute,” says Frelang.

© dpa-infocom, dpa: 210409-99-145185 / 3