England, Marcus Rashford’s social behavior model will be studied in schools

The social role model for Manchester United player Marcus Rashford will become part of the English Schools Media Education programme. Previously, Rashford, 23, has been involved in several social media campaigns for social justice, including a direct request from the UK government to compensate school meals for children from poor families, setting up reading clubs and fighting racism online. High school students studying media research will be able to learn about Rashford’s online and social media activities and how to successfully attract followers, starting next September. Including Rashford’s behavior on social media as an example, the updated school program will also include other topics, such as Marvel’s character Black Widow, a morning show on KISS Radio, entertainment magazine Heat and the TV series His Dark Principles – These Dark Subjects, based on Philip Pullman’s racist novel Against England T footballers The King’s England footballers Marcus Rashford, Bukayo Saka and Jadon Sancho were targeted with racist insults after their penalty fouls, leading to England’s defeat in the Euro 2020 final against Italy. , the English Football Association, which urged social media companies to take action to identify and “block abusers” from their platforms.

