England, Marcus Rashford’s social behavior model will be studied in schools
Rashford among the players most targeted with racist insults in the wake of the defeat of the England national team … 09.22.2021, Sputnik Italy
2021-09-22T22:33+0200
The social role model for Manchester United player Marcus Rashford will become part of the English Schools Media Education programme. Previously, Rashford, 23, has been involved in several social media campaigns for social justice, including a direct request from the UK government to compensate school meals for children from poor families, setting up reading clubs and fighting racism online. High school students studying media research will be able to learn about Rashford’s online and social media activities and how to successfully attract followers, starting next September. Including Rashford’s behavior on social media as an example, the updated school program will also include other topics, such as Marvel’s character Black Widow, a morning show on KISS Radio, entertainment magazine Heat and the TV series His Dark Principles – These Dark Subjects, based on Philip Pullman’s racist novel Against England T footballers The King’s England footballers Marcus Rashford, Bukayo Saka and Jadon Sancho were targeted with racist insults after their penalty fouls, leading to England’s defeat in the Euro 2020 final against Italy. , the English Football Association, which urged social media companies to take action to identify and “block abusers” from their platforms.
Rashford is among the players most targeted with racist insults in the wake of England’s defeat in the Euro 2020 final.
The social role model for Manchester United player Marcus Rashford will become part of the English Schools Media Education programme. A British newspaper reported that Watchman.
Previously, the 23-year-old Rashford has been involved in several social media campaigns for social justice, including a direct request from the UK government to compensate school meals for children from poor families, setting up reading clubs and fighting racism online.
High school students studying media research will be able to learn about Rashford’s online and social media activities and how to successfully attract followers, starting next September.
Students will also, based on the intentions of the Ministry of Education, have the opportunity to learn more about social and ethnic issues that can affect a football player.
In addition to including Rashford’s behavior on social media as an example, the updated school program will also include other topics, such as the Marvel character Black Widow, a morning show on Radio KISS, the entertainment magazine to heat up And the TV series His dark principles – these dark themesAdapted from Philip Pullman’s novel.
Racial insults to England players
Three England national football team players, Marcus Rashford, Bucayo Saka and Jadon Sancho, were subjected to racist insults after their penalty mistakes, which led to England’s defeat in the Euro 2020 final against Italy.
The FA has publicly denounced these racist terms, urging social media companies to take action to identify and “block” abusers from their platforms.
