Submarine litigation: French firm wants to bill Australia for collapsed business

In a heated submarine dispute between France, the United States and Australia, the French naval group intends to submit a “detailed and calculated proposal” to the Australian state on the costs of canceling the agreed delivery of submarines.

The company’s president, Pierre-Eric Baumelet, told France’s Le Figaro newspaper that Australia would receive a bill “in a few weeks”. “Australia terminated the treaty for reasons of facilitation, which means we are not responsible,” he said.

“It is a contract issue and requires payment of costs already incurred and future costs,” Bumiller told the newspaper. These included, for example, the costs of “infrastructure and IT layoffs” and “staff pooling”. “We will assert our rights,” Baumelet repeated.

As US President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron try to get closer, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said Macron has so far treated him with a cold.

On a visit to Washington on Wednesday evening, Morrison said he had tried to contact Macron, but “that hasn’t happened yet.” “We will be patient and understand your disappointment,” he said, referring to the failed submarine deal between the two countries.

Biden and Macron are trying to relax

Meanwhile, Presidents Biden and Macron in a phone conversation agreed to “in-depth consultations” between their two governments, the White House and the Elysee, in a joint statement.

