Submarine dispute: French company wants to bill Australia over collapsed business – Politics

In a heated dispute over submarines between France, the USA and Australia, the French Naval Group intends to submit a “detailed and calculated proposal” to the Australian state on the costs of canceling the agreed delivery of submarines.

The company’s president, Pierre-Eric Pomlet, told France’s Le Figaro newspaper that Australia would receive a bill “in a few weeks”. “Australia terminated the treaty out of convenience, which means we are not responsible,” he said.

“It is an issue stipulated in the contract and requires payment of costs that we have already incurred and in the future,” Baumelet told the newspaper. These included, for example, the costs of “infrastructure and information technology layoffs” and “regrouping of personnel.” “We will assert our rights,” Baumelet repeated.

As US President Joe Biden and French head of state Emmanuel Macron try to bring about a rapprochement, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said Macron has so far treated him with a cold.

Morrison said, on Wednesday evening, during a visit to Washington, that he had tried to contact Macron, but that “it has not happened yet.” “We will be patient and understand your disappointment,” he said, referring to the failed submarine deal between the two countries.

Biden and Macron are trying to relax

Meanwhile, Presidents Biden and Macron agreed in a phone conversation to “in-depth consultations” between their governments, the White House and the Elysee Palace announced in a joint statement.

