Adele appears off the weight loss in Purple Top On promo SNL – Hollywood Life

Only a few days left for Adele’s SNL hosting debut! The ’25’ singer looked crushed at a new promo as she exhibited a 100-pound weight loss.

2020 for sure AdelePublic! The 32-year-old singer was seriously looking better than ever, and once again slipped in a velvet-fit shirt at a promotional show for Saturday Night Live. Stand on the Studio 8H stage next to the musical guest to her. , 23, a cast member Kate McKinnon, 36, Adele looked amazing as she displayed her dramatic 100 lb weight loss!

The purple button was held down along its torso, and was more than just a flirty on camera. Hi, I’m Adele and I’m a host SNL This week with guest musician HER, “she said while Kate flustered.” Wait, he or she? ”Kate asked, like HER-née Gabriella Wilson He also seems to have mixed up. “I’m going to be a musical guest this week,” Kate joked while Adele joked, “Or maybe me!” All three sports protective black face masks for the next promotion SNLCOVID-19 rules strict in-studio after their episodes at home.

Adele is set to host her NBC Sketch debut on October 24, and she’s been working hard all week. The star took to Instagram to express her happiness at hosting the series for the first time, and was super ecstatic. “Bloooooody hellllll I’m so excited about this !! And also totally terrified! My first hosting gig is for me SNL Of all the stuff !!!! ”streamed on October 18th.

“I always wanted to do this as a stand-alone moment, so I could roll my sleeves up and throw myself into them completely, but the time was never right. But if ever there was time for any of us to jump upside down first to the deep end with our eyes closed and hopefully the best would be 2020, right? ”She added, recalling her musical guest debut in 2008! The now iconic look – with Cold Shoulder and Chasing Pavilions – helped propel her career hugely in North America.

“It will be nearly 12 years since the day I debuted on the show, during the election … that cut short my career in America, so I feel a full circle and I can’t say no!” Adele Books. “I’m beside myself being the musical guest !! I love her so much that I can’t wait for her to melt into a hot mess when she performs, and then mix myself while laughing at my ass in between it all.”

See you next week. “

Adele has been slaying in her various Instagram posts over the past few months, including her recent post where she rocked a super sexy bikini top! The swimsuit carried the Jamaican flag in honor of the Notting Hill Carnival, which became virtual this year due to the Coronavirus. She looked gorgeous as she tied the revealing top to a pair of leggings, and chose to keep her hair in the traditional bantu knot.