Earthquake in Mexico: Find here the latest seismic activity reported for January 20 | tdex | NNDC | the answers

in a Mexico Many telescopic movements have been recorded, because it is located in one of the seismic zones with the greatest activity in the world, known as the “Pacific Ring of Fire”. The residents do not notice the tremors in many cases, unlike others because their intensity is stronger.

The entity responsible for maintaining a consistent record of all explanatory movements that occur every day in the country is the National Seismological Service. Likewise, it shares a publicly accessible and visible report of seismic activity in all states, exact time and magnitude of earthquakes.

It is worth noting that there are tectonic faults that cause earthquakes to be felt more strongly throughout the country, but there are some states where the main earthquake foci are recorded, such as: Colima, Jalisco, Oaxaca, Guerrero and Chiapas. Here we tell you a report on the recent earthquakes in Mexico.

last earthquakes in mexico today january 20 2022

According to the National Seismological Service, the last recorded aftershocks were:

Preliminary: 5.4 Luke earthquake.100 km south of Salina Cruz, Owas 01/20/2022 13:09:05 Latitude 15.29 Longitude -95.06 Pf 10 km – National Seismological Monitoring (SismologicoMX) January 20 2022

Preliminary: 5.4 Luke earthquake 100 km south of Salina Cruz, AWACS 01/20/22 13:09:05 Latitude 15.29 Longitude -95.06 Pf 10 km pic.twitter.com/JtLFjjhzLZ – National Seismological Monitoring (SismologicoMX) January 20 2022

The earthquake, with a magnitude of 3.5 Luc .68 km northwest of Sintalapa, CHIS 01/19/22 14:14:20 Lat 17.11 Lon -9420 Pf 140 km – National Seismological Monitoring (SismologicoMX) January 20 2022

The earthquake with a magnitude of 3.9 lo. 23 km SW of Siola de Alemán, VER 01/19/22 14:02:47 Lat 17.79 Lon -95.15 Pf 135 km – National Seismological Monitoring (SismologicoMX) January 20 2022

Earthquake with a magnitude of 3.7 lok 25 km northwest of Matthias Romero, Awax 01/19/22 13:40:30 Lat 17.05 Lon -95.19 Pf 114 km – National Seismological Monitoring (SismologicoMX) January 20 2022

Magnitude 2.8 earthquake, location 17 km south of Coyoca de Benitez, GRO 01/19/22 12:50:31 latitude 16.85 color -100.07 Pf 19 km – National Seismological Monitoring (SismologicoMX) January 20 2022

The earthquake had a magnitude of 3.2 lukes. 38 km southeast of Casemiro Castillo, Gal 01/19/22 12:27:57 Lat 19.42 Lon -104.13 Pf 5 km – National Seismological Monitoring (SismologicoMX) January 20 2022

The earthquake had a magnitude of 3.6 lukes. 58 km south of Mapastbeek, Chase 01/19/22 09:15:34 latitude 14.92 color -92.98 Pf 76 km – National Seismological Monitoring (SismologicoMX) January 20 2022

Why is Mexico a seismic zone?

Mexico is a seismic country due to the interaction of the North American, Cocos, Pacific, Riviera, and Caribbean plates. This results in the separation of the North American plate and the Pacific plate, but there is friction with the Caribbean plate. Additionally, it collides with Rivera and Cocos causing the moves. Likewise, there are also local defects in less severe cases that vary in severity.

When is the seismic alert activated?

The Mexican Seismic Warning System issues two types of alerts. The first is precautionary and is reduced in the estimates resulting from the earthquake. In the case of moderate effects, the preventive alarm is issued and if it is strong, the general alarm is issued. The latter is when loudspeakers are placed to notify citizens and is used only when the magnitude of the tremor approaches 6 degrees.

What are the seismic zones in Mexico?

To understand this part, we must clarify that Mexico is divided into three regions which are seismic, seismic, and seismic. The first of them covers the states of Mexico, Colima, Michoacan, Guerrero, Morelos, Oaxaca, southern Veracruz, Chiapas, Jalisco, Puebla and Mexico City, which are part of the seismic zones located in the south and southwest of the republic.

What are the Beni-seismic and A-seismic zones in Mexico?

Meanwhile, the penile regions consist of the Sierra Madre Occidental, Sonora Plains, Sinaloa, Nayarit and the transverse zone extending from southern Durango to central Veracruz. It should also be noted that the seismic zones of the country are located in the north and northeastern part of Mexico, almost the entire Baja California Peninsula and the Yucatan Peninsula.