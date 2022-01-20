Australian Open: Kyrgios flies – and does his hair! – Sport Mix

Game, set, match, hair color – it’s all over for local champ Nick Kyrgios (26) at the Australian Open!

Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios failed in four sets with 6:7 (1:7), 4:6, 6:4, 2:6 over world number two Russian Daniil Medvedev (25) in the second round of the Australian Open.

Nick Kyrgios Bullying – First his hair color flows all over his face, then he freaks out with a bat!

Which: During the match, Kyrgios, known for his extravagant and eccentric behavior, gradually began to confront the new hair color. A dash of hair color flowing under his hairline more and more toward the eyebrows.



It is clearly recognizable: the color of Kyrios’ hair is falling on his foreheadFoto: Australian Open



Then in the fourth sentence Kyrgios was afraid! After Medvedev scored 2:5 in the meantime, he chipped his racket and hit it repeatedly on the steel blue court. Then he had to play the last game of the match at 0:15 due to two warnings.

Before that, the two will perform a tennis show for fans at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne. The tiebreak began in the first set, and Medvedev initially struggled in the match.

But the second set in the world rankings from Russia got the first two sets 7:6 (7:1) and 6:4. In the third set, Kyrgios cut short again with 6:4. Three hours and four minutes later, Medvedev took his first two points In the fourth group.

The Russian turns the first thanks into another “unintentional mistake” by Kyrgios. He reached the final last year in the third round, where he will face Bottic van den Zandscholp (26).

Medvedev after the match: “It was a fun match because we both serve hard. In the second and fourth sets I started to come back more in the crucial moments. It was always clear that this match was going to be tight.”

In doing so, the domestic champion – Medvedev – is knocked out in the third round of this year’s Australian Open.