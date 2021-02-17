DWF welcomes a new partner in Paris

Emmanuel Durand left De Pardieu Brocas Maffei to join DWF as a competitive practice partner. The attorney also heads a new division dedicated to sports law.

Competition law expert, Emmanuel Durand deals with issues of anti-competitive practices, merger controls, state aid and commercial law. The lawyer also has recognized experience in sports and media law. In this capacity, he advises clubs, tournaments and large event organizing committees on a wide range of topics such as marketing, media, hospitality programs and Noun (Or naming rights). Outside the sports sector, its clients are French and international companies from the industrial, retail, energy and entertainment sectors.

Emmanuel Durand began his career with Jeantet and Herbert Smith Freehills before joining Clifford Chance, where he was Attorney Even associated. Almost fifteen years later, he joined De Pardieu Brocas Maffei as a partner.

DWF is a British born law firm present in 31 cities in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, Belgium, Italy, Dubai, Qatar, Singapore, Australia and France. The Paris office, formerly known as Heenan Paris, was established in January 2017 and employs around 20 lawyers. The teams, led by Jean-Francois Mercader, are involved in mergers and acquisitions, venture capital, financing, intellectual property law, insurance, hard companies, social and commercial litigation and international arbitration. In March 2019, DWF became an IPO and raised £ 95 million in an initial public offering (IPO), which later allowed it to be accepted into the main board of the London Stock Exchange (LSE).

