Nvidia Releases GeForce RTX 3070 Ti (or Super)?

Earlier this week, we reported news that Nvidia was set to cancel the higher VRAM configurations for both the 3080 and 3070 graphics cards. A move that was a little more surprising given the weight of evidence indicating that its development has practically completed with a possible release. Before the end of the year. After a report Via VideocardzHowever, it appears that rather than possibly canceling it altogether, NVidia Alternatively, you might just shift the goalposts a little bit in terms of how they’re actually deployed.

Nvidia 3070 T / Super?

After Twitter posts by user ‘Kopite7kimi’, a trusted source for Nvidia news in the past, it is suggested that the new Nvidia GPU configuration has leaked which indicates, in terms of comparative performance, that it will fall somewhere between the 3080 and 3070.- The most obvious conclusion is that this is It will form either the 3070 Ti or the 3070 Super. Despite this, with Nvidia positioning the brand as “ Super ” apparently (likely due to the relative confusion it has caused with the 20XX series), “ Ti ” appears to be the most likely candidate.

Some of the unconfirmed reported specifications of this graphics card include the following:

GA102-150 chipset design

7424 CUDA cores (about 1500 more than 3070, but 1300 less than 3080)

320-bit memory bus

10 GB of GDDR6X memory

GA102-150-KD-A1, 7424FP32, 320bits – kopite7kimi4virgil (@ kopite7kimi) October 23, 2020

What do we think?

These aren’t the first rumors we’re hearing about the 3070 Ti graphics card, and as such, while it is still pending confirmation, it looks likely this will happen sooner or later. However, with these specs, it could fill a clearly open excellent performance gap between the 3080 and very soon the 3070 version.

As for when will it be released though? Well, again, lacking anything nailed, we don’t know for sure. However, I’d probably go so far as to suggest that, like the seemingly canceled VRAM designs, this will arrive before the end of this year.

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!