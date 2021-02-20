Donald Trump is Frightened: His scandals now follow a lawsuit

FromTim Vincent Thick Close

During his tenure, Donald Trump has spread countless lies, including groundless murder allegations against a journalist. Now he is afraid of lawsuits.

Donald Trump He has to count his account with hundreds of lawsuits after his time in the White House – he will face lawsuits until the end of his life.

He has to count his account with hundreds of lawsuits after his time in the White House – he will face lawsuits until the end of his life. It seems that the former ruler is afraid United States of America Of the consequences.

Of the consequences. All information and news about 45 President of the United States Available in Trump News.

Washington, DC – His presidency was riddled with lies, intrigue, and scandals: now fear Donald Trump Clear of the consequences. Long life full nag Could approach the former US governor.

Signs of that Donald Trump permanently Processes Need preparation, there are many. The former president is undergoing a criminal investigation in Georgia, the investigation is expanding his business empire in New York, and billions of dollars of defamation lawsuits have been filed against close friends – many of the proceedings still pending over the storming of the Washington Capitol.

Donald Trump fears the consequences of his scandals

Give Donald Trump He lost his immunity after leaving the White House, and his fears and those around him are increasing. As reported by the American news site, The Daily Beast, regarding anonymous internal information, it was said that he expressed his fear that his enemies “will remain for me for the rest of my life.” Judge“.

Announce it Joe ScarboroughThe moderator at the liberal MSNBC TV has said publicly in the past that he’s considering one Legal action Opposite Donald Trump distance. The former US president published a conspiracy theory that Scarborough killed Lori Clausottis while he was a Republican in Congress.

Donald Trump At the White House, he said the case was “extremely suspicious”. “Many people” assumed that Scarborough could have had something to do with the woman’s death. He wrote on Twitter: “Did he get away with the killing?”

MSNBC presenter considering a lawsuit against Donald Trump

Timothy Clausottis, the widow of the employee, wrote in the New York Times that his wife suffered from a heart condition. She was at work on Joe Scarborough The desk fell and his head collided with the desk. The murder thesis contradicts an autopsy and is one of the “terrible lies” that “conspiracy theorists” like. Donald Trump Spread. Klausotis went on to write that since the day his wife died by accident there has been “a constant flood of lies, half-truths, insinuations and conspiracy theories.” These things made it difficult for him to continue his life.

According to the “Daily Beast” is studying Scarborough Continue to take legal action against Donald Trump Initiate. He hasn’t made a final decision yet, but he’s already had talks with a Washington attorney.

After Rudy Giuliani: Is Dominion Now facing Donald Trump, too?

Voting machine manufacturer Dominion Voting Systems also noted this Donald Trump He is being prosecuted for his remarks about the presidential elections in November 2020. Dominion has already sued Rudy Giuliani for $ 1.3 billion in damages. The company accuses Trump’s former attorney of defamation. He also accused Giuliani of enriching himself with false allegations.

She added that millions believed the big lie promoted by Giuliani and others that Dominion “stole their votes and rigged the elections.” Implementation. “Dominion founders and employees were harassed and received death threats, and Dominion suffered unprecedented and irreparable damage.”

Both published baseless conspiracy theories after the 2020 US elections: Rudy Giuliani and Donald Trump. © Don Emmert / AFP

In an interview with CNN, John Paulus, the company’s chief executive, said, “Our legal team looks at everyone, honestly, and we don’t exclude anyone.” During a Dominion press conference in January, the company’s attorney said they would go to join them, the legal process leaves no one outside, adding, “We are carefully looking at the statements and actions of everyone involved in the debate over the Dominion.”

Donald Trump reportedly violated the Ku Klux Klan

A Mississippi Democrat is suing Donald Trump It is also based on a law known as the Ku Klux Klan’s law. African American politician Benny Thompson presented Tuesday (02/16/2021) Legal action Against Trump, his former lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, and the far-right Proud Boys and Oath Keepers. Thompson accuses them of plotting to storm the Capitol on January 6. The goal was to prevent the final confirmation of Joe Biden’s victory that day.

The Ku Klux Klan Act was passed in 1871 to allow presidents to take action against racial groups that fought against equality for blacks. An article in the law prohibiting conspiracies that prevent holders of office from performing their official duties. (Tim Vincent Dick)