The Argentine Minister of Health has friends vaccinated faster: “3000 doses have been reserved for him” | Abroad

In Argentina, President Alberto Fernandez sacked the Minister of Health. Guinness Gonzalez Garcia was involved in a scandal he had friends and allies who had been vaccinated before. Three thousand doses could have been reserved for personal use.




“On your explicit request, I submit my resignation as a minister,” a letter to the head of state said. Foreign Minister Carla Vizotti leads the department.

The reason for the dismissal of Gonzalez Garcia is the statements of 79-year-old journalist Horacio Verbitsky on a radio program. He indicated that because of his friendship with the minister, he was already vaccinated at the Ministry of Health. According to the vaccination strategy, his turn is usually not yet ripe.

In total, Gonzalez Garcia is said to have allocated 3,000 doses for personal use. The powerful union leader Hugo Moyano, among others, is said to have already been vaccinated through him along with his wife and 20-year-old son.

