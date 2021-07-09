The United States confirmed the shipment of a new batch of vaccines to Colombia: there will be three million in total

A shipment of Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccines donated by the United States unloads from a Colombian Air Force plane in Bogota, Colombia, July 1, 2021. REUTERS/Natalia Angarita

On July 1, in the morning, the first batch of 2.5 million vaccines against COVID-19 from the pharmaceutical company Janssen, donated by the United States, arrived in the country.

“I would like to express my gratitude and appreciation to the President of the United States, Joe Biden, who today has such a beautiful gesture with our country, A gesture of friendship, solidarity and alliance. Today these 2.5 million vaccines arrive that will benefit 2.5 million Colombians. They will save lives, generate hope and benefits for our countryبلدPresident Duque said.

On Friday afternoon, Colombian Vice President and Chancellor Marta Lucia Ramirez shared on her Twitter account that the country is preparing for the arrival of new vaccines sent from the North American country.

“I thank the Pdte team. Biden for confirming last night an additional donation of vaccines (3 million) to accelerate vaccination and revitalize our economy. Solidarity reaffirms trust and cooperation with IvanDuque, and the positive agenda between the United States and the United States,” Ramirez Books.

News under development…

