Do Not Track for Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition on Xbox Series S.

Although Xbox Series S owners will enjoy many of the new features of Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition, ray tracing won’t be among them.

Capcom revealed ray tracing support, one of the biggest new features in Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition, It will not be available on the Xbox Series S.

Other than that, the rest of the game’s new features are available, such as playable Vergil, Legendary Dark Knight difficulty, and reduced loading times. The game will also offer 120fps mode on Xbox Series X and Series S, in addition to the PS5, clearly.

Capcom did not explain the reason for the loss of ray tracing in the S-Series, and simply chose to announce the news on Twitter. However, it should be noted that ray tracing will be arriving on Xbox consoles in a future update, unlike the PS5 where it will be available at launch.

The news is not particularly surprising. As much as Microsoft likes to imagine that the difference in strength will only be used to drop precision into the S-Series, not every developer will see it that way. On a larger scale, it will be interesting to see how other games deal with the S-Series in the future, and whether Microsoft’s vision of the split will continue.

In fact, many of the computers out there are capable of running ray-traced visuals quite well, but Capcom decided not to bring the feature to the PC, so that decision could be more than minor performance concerns.

Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition releases on November 10.

