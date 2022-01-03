Details on downloadable content, patches and Netflix anime from the alleged leak – Nerd4.life

alleged a leak, among those who will be taken with a grain of salt since the source is not the most reliable, it may have revealed news coming in the future about Cyberpunk 2077 movie, with details about the expansion, a huge patch and Cyberpunk 2077: Edgerunners, the Netflix anime.

The tip comes from a 4chan user, and therefore not exactly the most reliable source, who claims to have obtained information regarding CD Projekt projects. According to the deep throat patch 1.5 Cyberpunk 2077 will be a kind of “easy reboot” of the game, which among other things will be renamed “Cyberpunk 2077: Samurai Edition”. The Polish studio will reveal details of the patch in a live broadcast scheduled for February, where free additional content will be announced, among other things, the first expansion and news of the spin-off animation of Cyberpunk 2077: Edgerunners.

Also, according to him, among the novelties of the patch will be new barbers, a garage, improved artificial intelligence, a gearbox, a complete rebalancing of the spoils system and a new user interface. On the other hand, the new free downloadable content will include four new weapons, namely new game plus The ability to customize the hero’s apartment.

Looks like the first expansion will be set in Pacifica, which the alleged leaker told 4chan said would be huge, with several missions taking place in an area called the “Battle Zone,” fought by two new factions: the Boaz, who are criminals dressed as clowns with a sick sense of humor and the slaughterhouses described as “violent fascists.”



Y and Johnny Silverhand in a promotional photo for Cyberpunk 2077

This is not all. Also according to the leaker, Cyberpunk 2077 will get A little game like a jointPlayers will have to collect monsters and fight with them in cyberspace, in battles similar to those in the JRPG, complete with online multiplayer. Moreover, in a live stream scheduled for February, new details will be revealed about Cyberpunk 2077: Edgerunners, the spin-off anime produced by Netflix and Studio Trigger, which is expected to be released during 2022.

Finally, in keeping with the deep frets of CD Projekt’s plans, there’s also one second expansion, but it will only be published if the first succeeds.

We recommend that you once again take all the above information with caution. This is true for all the leaks, keep in mind, but especially to those coming from 4chan, which often doesn’t prove to be a very reliable source. There are also exceptions, like when the Sonic Frontiers are expected in 2019, so it was worth reporting these rumors anyway.

Anyway, among CD Projekt’s plans for the first months of 2022 there is certainly the new 1.5 update and the much-anticipated graphical upgrade for the PS5 and Xbox Series X versions | S from Cyberpunk 2077.