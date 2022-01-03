Fortnite, Netflix Cobra Kai skin coming soon

Play Superscudetto

2022 begins in a great way for Fortnite: the title signed by Epic Games launches a highly anticipated and unusual collaboration with Netflix. Partnership between Software House and broadcasting giant led to the arrival of Cobra Kai In the massive world of the very popular Battle Royale game.

Fortnite, the Netflix Cobra Kai skin is coming

for him It is an electronic game The appearances of the character are coming from Cobra Kai, one of the most beloved series on Netflix. according to plans Epic GamesFrom now on, 10 skins will be available based on the characters of the series. The colors are inspired by the three dojo: Cobra Kai, Miyagi Don and Eagle Fang. Among the many surprises to come, expressions Crane kick, the most famous and fatal movement for children in Karate.

Cobra Kai is a sequel to the spin-off film series Karate Kid – To win tomorrow, a movie that has become a worldwide cult. The series takes place 34 years after the events told in the first movie in the film saga and follows the life of Johnny Lawrence, the historical antagonist of the Karate Kid. The first season was released in 2018 and contains ten episodes.

The format itself remained unchanged in the following seasons, all out of ten episodes: the second was released in 2019 while the third and fourth were both released two years later, in 2021. The protagonist of the series is Johnny Lawrence who played him William Zabka Who returns to take the role of the fighter as in the epic movie. Zabka’s fame, as well as Karate Kid, has grown over the years thanks to several headlines in the TV series How I met your Mother.



