UK fans of The Masked Singer have convinced Mushroom is Doctor Who Jodi Whitaker

The mushroom show on the Saturday show (Image: ITV/BBC)

The Masked Singer UK is back well and truly after a great New Year’s Eve, and fans believe they’ve already unraveled the mystery of Mushroom’s identity.

Mushroom was the first to give a show on Saturday, with judges Davina McCall, Jonathan Ross, Mo Gilligan and Rita Ora listening intently.

There was plenty of food to think about after their performance, as the mysterious star spoke with a northern accent but seemed to sing with an Irish accent.

Viewers believe a northern accent could be evidence that Yorkshire-born Judy is under the mask, while some also believe there are hidden clues to the doctor as well.

Mushroom talked about “helping to control life” and introducing a new life, as well as “wanting to be a series of things” during the first episode.

The meaning has yet to be revealed, but fans believe it could be Jodi under the mask – or actually Aisling Bea, who is Irish and stars in the Doctor Who Eve of the Daleks episode.



Could Jodi be behind the mask? (Photo: BBC Studios/Ben Blackall)

“This is definitely Jodie Whitaker,” one viewer wrote during a mushroom screening of Bjork’s It’s So Quiet.

Another added: “You must be the mushroom Jody Whitaker.”

my guesses for # masked. Pesce leone: Craig Revell Horwood

Other: Greg Wallace

Fireworks: Cara Delevingne

Mushrooms: Jodi Whitaker

Robot Rabbit: Not perfect! – Matt Bodell (@Matt_Bodell) January 1, 2022

Aisling Bea is a decent shout out in the Mushroom but for a fleeting moment Jodie Whittaker thought hahaha I’m so stupid # masked – Georgina Jane Petty (@orangina17) January 1, 2022

Can mushrooms really be good? Only time will prove it.

In the first episode of Season 3, Mushroom, Robobunny, Donuts, Chandelier, Lionfish and Firework appear on stage to perform, and presenter Joel Dummett is back to lead the unique puzzle game.

Theories have already circulated and many fans of The Masked Singer UK are convinced Donuts may be former professional footballer Michael Owen, with some saying his tone of voice is “unmistakable”.

Other: Jonathan Ross



On Sunday night, the rest of the characters will perform in the new season, which will include Bagpipes, Panda, Poodle, Rockhopper, Snow Leopard and Traffic Cone.

Across eight shows, a new cast of 12 celebrities, complete with new and ingeniously designed character costumes, will sing their identities as they try to spark viewers’ curiosity and speak as much about who they are.

“The Masked Singer” continues Sunday at 7pm on ITV.

