Demon Spirits: How Do Multiplayer and Online Play Work?

Playing Demon Souls while online is a completely different experience when compared to playing offline. There are a lot of features that playing online enables, and we’re here to help describe them for you by highlighting them below.

How to play cooperative?

Co-op is a major component of Demon Souls, but it doesn’t work the same way here as it does in the online multiplayer mode you may be familiar with. There is no quick and easy sending invitations or telling your friend to join your game from the UI. You will either have to use the Blue Eye Stone to join another player, or you will have to activate a summon sign to allow another player to join you.

These summon marks are how co-op play occurs. Activating one of these flags requires you to be in human form, and this will bring another player to your game. On the other hand, using a blue eye stone requires you to be in spirit form and leave a summon mark on the floor that another player can activate to lure you into the session. You can get your Blue Eye Stone by talking to Maiden in Black shortly after the game’s first main boss.

It’s worth noting that the summon signs you see strewn about are limited based on the spirit level you are at. You will only be able to summon (and thus, summon you before) players with similar spirit level. They don’t have to be identical, but roughly ten levels are where the pieces appear to be.

How to play with just a friend?

This new version of Demon’s Souls adds a feature called Password Match which makes it very easy to get together with a friend. If you go to the options menu within the game, go to settings, and go to the network screen, you can turn on password requirements.

Once you’ve turned on the password requirements, you’ll only see the recall flags of people who entered the same password that you did, and any call signals you set can only be seen by other players who entered the same password. This is a great way to bond with a friend because it goes beyond the possibility for a stranger to summon someone to their game instead.

Using this password scheme also exceeds the level requirement to see the recall sign. You don’t have to be on the same spirit level to see summon signs for someone with the same password as you, so you don’t have to worry about accidentally stepping away from your co-workers. Note, however, that if a player is at a much higher level, he will get an error to try to keep things better balanced.

What can you do while playing cooperative mode?

Once you have joined another player’s game or another player has joined you, you will be able to proceed with the stage as you normally would. However, if the visiting Blue Phantom player died, they would be expelled into their own realm. The same goes for once a boss is defeated – once your boss is killed, your friend in the Blue Phantom will have to say goodbye as he’s transported back into his own game.

It is important to note that none of the progress you make while summoning another player’s game will be translated into your game session. This means if you help another person defeat the boss you haven’t reached yet, that boss will still be alive and well once you return to your kingdom.

It also cannot interact with or capture items as a Blue Phantom unless it is an item dropped by the host player. Item trading can be done this way as the host player can also pick up items dropped by Blue Phantom! Plus, the souls you collect as the Blue Phantom will stay with you, and the Blue Phantom who successfully helps kill its boss will regain its human form once you bring it back into its own game, so being a Blue Phantom has its own.

Do demon spirits possess PvP?

Yes it is! PvP combat is one of the primary endeavors of many Souls players, and it comes with a whole host of best practices and builds entirely designed around fighting against other people. Be warned, however, that participation in PvP is not always voluntary.

If you are running around a level in human form, there is a chance that you will be invaded by a Black Phantom player. These are the people who used the Black Eye Stone and were sent to your sitting and will be rewarded with souls and restored to human form if they cast you out. You can obtain your very own Black Eye Stone by killing Black Phantom to spoil other people’s days yourself if you wish! If you prefer not to endure the pressures of potential invaders, staying in a spirit model will keep you safe from these hostile strangers.

How do you communicate with other players online?

You’ve likely noticed all the messages lying around on the floor. The vast majority of these were left by other players! Maybe you were able to tell that with all the nonsense that you were filled with, and you can leave your nonsense messages off if you feel so inclined. You can only compose these letters from a predefined list of potential words, but it’s a good idea to read some of the creative combinations that people come up with.

If you have been hanging out with a friend as a Blue Phantom or have been invaded by someone who seems surprisingly friendly, the only way you can communicate and communicate with the other person would be by using an emotion-no-voice chat game here. Chances are you will pick up on the emotions other players love, and before you know it, you’ll be bowing to a helping hand and celebrating your victories against the invaders.

What ghosts of players are appearing everywhere?

You will likely come across other players’ white appearances – these are other real people who play the game and are shown to you in real time! You cannot interact with them in any way other than trying to express their feelings about them. These serve no real practical purpose other than to measure what might await us based on their movements.

The same goes for blood stains that can be found scattered everywhere. Interacting with one of these will show you another player’s last moments before dying and bring him back to the last checkpoint. Measuring the frequency and focus of these spots can be especially helpful in estimating where a fatal surprise might be waiting in the store.

What message did you leave in Satan's soul that you are particularly proud of? Tell us about your greatest hits in the comments below. And while you're here, take a look at the rest of our team Handbook of Devil Spirits As we seek to answer more of your excellent questions.