Covid: Traveler without mask, Miami flight must return to London – last hour

(ANSA) – WASHINGTON, Jan. 20 – An American Airlines flight that took off from Miami (US) to London (UK) was forced to turn back because a passenger refused to wear a mask, the airline said in a press release.



American Airlines said Flight 38 returned to Miami due to a troublesome customer who refused to comply with federal requirements to wear a face mask. The Boeing 777, carrying 129 passengers and 14 crew members, was received by police upon its return to Florida. “Once the plane reached the gate, the passenger was ejected from the plane without incident,” a police official told CNN.



For its part, American Airlines clarified that the customer involved in this incident was placed on the company’s “internal disapproval list”, “pending further investigation.”



The US Civil Aviation Authority (FAA) established a zero-tolerance policy in January 2021 for travelers who refuse to wear face masks, as airline crews face a very high number of instances of verbal abuse or physical harm by people who have refused to comply. This commitment. (Dealing).

