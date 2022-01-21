A man to the moon .. a flying saucer, targeting elaborate projects | Moon mission | space | moon | Science news | malayalam technology news

A man’s travel to the moon revitalizes after a while. The goals are to build more sustainable bases this year, use the moon’s resources and turn the moon into human left base for other extraterrestrial missions. Engineers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) have created a flying saucer that can fly to the moon.

The moon is expected to be one of the most important space missions in the next decade. Apart from India, the United States, China, Russia and many other countries have extensive plans for the moon. MIT engineers have designed a unique flying saucer capable of flying on the moon’s natural charge.

The moon has a surface charge capable of flying dust particles up to a meter high. According to a press release from the MIT team, this is a frictional force that can hold a person’s hair straight. NASA is also planning to build a glider to take advantage of this feature on the lunar surface. MIT engineers claim that tiny iron beams can be used to make a flying saucer to the moon.

We built the Hayobusa mission in Japan. Japan has developed a small spacecraft capable of orbiting the surfaces of asteroids as part of the Haybusa mission. “Our goal is to build small flying saucers on the moon and other asteroids in a similar way,” said Oliver Jia Richards, a graduate student in the MIT Department of Space Science and lead study partner.

In a preliminary study, the team found that Iron Boost can power a two-pound flying saucer. The study was published in the journal Offspacecraft and Rockets. It is hoped that the small flying saucer will be transported using iron thrusters. They estimate that an asteroid like Psyche can reach a height of one centimeter above the surface using 10-kilowatt iron boosters. The MIT study suggests that using a 50-kilowatt iron booster could fly similarly to the moon.

Summary in English: Engineers design a rover that will likely fly on an airless moon