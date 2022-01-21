Archaeologists discover a Roman amphitheater on the banks of the Rhine River in Switzerland

team of Archaeologists in a Swiss Discover runway on the banks renIn the ruins of the ancient Roman city of Augusta Raurica located on the outskirts of Basel and on the present-day border between Switzerland and Germany, according to the archaeological site administration.

It’s the third runway From Augusta Raurica Discovered, which became possible at the beginning of December, in the shed of the Basel Rowing Club, under the supervision of archaeologists, this structure was found by chance.

Although the site of the works, in an ancient Roman quarry, indicates that no significant structures were discovered, archaeologists have found remains of an oval wall that, together with other elements, show the presence of runway From Antiquity latePerhaps the fourth century.

The discovered complex will be about 50 meters long, 40 meters wide and can be runway The most “modern” of all those discovered in empire RomanoSince the advance of Christianity in Rome from the third century, traditions such as gladiator fights have been gradually abandoned.

With this there are eight roman amphitheatres Discovered in Switzerland, some appear with their entire scheme, such as those at Aventicum and Vindonissa.

With information from EFE