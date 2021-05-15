Covid-19. The Indian alternative threatens the UK to derail the line

London: British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, Today confirmed that United kingdom It will continue to de-escalate as planned starting Monday, but cautioned that Indian variant of Covid-19 This could “cause a dangerous change” in the progress of the deregulation process and complicate the full lifting of restrictions, scheduled for June 21.

At a press conference, Johnson said there is no evidence that vaccines are less effective against the new variant – which is spreading rapidly in some cities in northern England – so the vaccination campaign will accelerate. To administer a second dose as soon as possible for all over 50 years of age.

“There are some important things that we do not know. We think that (the Indian alternative) is more transferable, but we do not know how much. If it is only a little, we will be able to follow more or less with but if there is a lot then we are facing difficult decisions.”

The State Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE) today released the minutes of its last meeting, held on Thursday, where they found that there is a “realistic possibility” that the Indian alternative is “up to 50% more transferable” than Kent, which is currently prevalent in the UK.

“If this variable turns out to have a 40% to 50% advantage nationally” over Kent, models indicate that Johnson’s reopening of indoor bars and restaurants from Monday would lead to a “significant increase in hospitalizations” in England, “similarly,” Or greater than previous peaks of the epidemic, scientists warn.

However, the Prime Minister indicated that the country is “in a much better condition than it was at Christmas,” as nearly 70% of adults have received at least one dose of the vaccine.To the variant B.1.617.2 Be more resistant to immunization.

For this reason, according to the advice of medical authorities, the interval between the first and second injection in the case of people over 50 years of age and at risk will be reduced from the current twelve weeks to eight.

“I don’t think we have to delay the roadmap and we will be able to move to Level 3 (de-escalation) from Monday. But this new alternative could cause a dangerous change in our progress and complicate the passage to Level 4 in June.”

Early data indicate that the Indian variant has spread especially among those under the age of 60. However, as the government’s medical advisor, Chris Whitty, recalls, it will now be necessary to know if this is due to the fact that young people have more social contact and are more vulnerable to infection or, on the contrary, this demonstrates the effectiveness of the vaccine.

“The race between our vaccination program and the virus may be about to get tighter,” Johnson said.

The British Prime Minister added that all efforts will be made to stop the progress of the new alternative, especially in the cities of Bolton and Blackburn (both near Manchester, in the north-east of England) and for this, military units will also be mobilized. .

jabf